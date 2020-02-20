The Georgia Department of Education recently released the list of AP Honors Schools and 21 Gwinnett County high schools made one or more of the lists. Several schools were noted multiple times including Mill Creek High School.
MCHS was honored in the following categories:
•AP Schools of Distinction (70 named in Georgia in 2020) — Schools with at least 20-percent of the total student population taking AP exams and at least 50-percent of all AP exams earning scores of 3 or higher.
•AP Humanities Schools (85 named in Georgia in 2020) — Schools with a minimum of five students testing in each of the following AP categories: one ELA course, two history/social science courses, one fine arts course and one world language course.
•AP Humanities Achievement Schools (70 named in Georgia in 2020) — AP Humanities schools with at least 50-percent of all AP Humanities exams earning scores of 3 or higher.
•AP STEM Schools (183 named in Georgia in 2020) — Schools with a minimum of five students testing in at least four AP STEM courses (AP Calculus AB, AP Calculus BC, AP Statistics, AP Biology, AP Chemistry, AP Environmental Science, AP Physics 1, AP Physics 2, AP Physics C, AP Computer Science A, AP Computer Science Principles)
•AP STEM Achievement Schools (94 named in Georgia in 2020) — AP STEM schools with at least 50-percent of all AP STEM exams earning scores of 3 or higher.
“We are proud of our schools and their efforts to increase achievement,” said Jonathan Patterson, associate superintendent for curriculum and instructional support. “Our schools work to provide access to a wide range of AP courses and the success our students have in these courses is something in which our district can take great pride. The rigor and high expectations associated with AP courses and AP exams provides students with the experiences that will help them be successful as they transition to postsecondary opportunities.”
AP exams are administered by the College Board. AP courses are one of several ways Georgia students can access college-level learning at the high school level; students who receive a 3, 4, or 5 on an AP exam may receive college credit. The 2020 AP Honor Schools are named based on the results of 2019 AP courses and exams.
