The nation’s military service academies have offered appointments to seven Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) students. These soon-to-be graduates, representing six high schools, received military appointments from the Air Force, Army, and Navy.
Hunter Dunnington, a Mill Creek High School student, received an appointment to United States Military Academy at West Point (Army).
The U.S. Service Academies are four-year postsecondary institutions that combine educational excellence with military officer training. Students accepted to the academies receive a free, four-year education in return for a commitment to serve in the active-duty military after graduation. In order to be admitted, students must receive a congressional nomination from either their U.S. Representative or Senator and must meet the highly competitive educational and extracurricular standards that are set by the individual academies as well as standards for physical aptitude and medical fitness.
