Gwinnett County Public Schools students recently showcased their artistic talent at the Atlanta High School Art Exhibition (AHSAE) Dogwood Festival Juried Show.
Mill Creek High School’s Rylie Despain, a junior, placed 12th in the “Sculpture” category.
The AHSAE offers young artists an opportunity to compete, exhibit their work, and earn prizes such as scholarships and art supplies. This “must-see” festival event is a juried competition that drew 250 submissions from 50 schools this year. Established in the early 1970s, the AHSAE recognizes and encourages the fine quality of art created by the area’s high school students. Welcoming entries from high school art students from 12 regional Atlanta counties, the competition offers awards worth more than $40,000 and fills a growing gap in creative opportunities for youth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.