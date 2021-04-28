Eleven students from five Gwinnett schools placed first or second at the HOSA – Future Health Professionals Georgia conference.
Vivian Lee, a Mill Creek High School student, was among those honored. Lee placed second in the behavioral health category.
The HOSA organization provides students with opportunities to develop as leaders and future employees in the healthcare field. HOSA currently serves more than 15,000 members in Georgia and 235,000 members nationwide. Through this organization, Gwinnett County Public Schools’ students have the opportunity to participate in leadership development activities and compete in a variety of events on regional, state, national and sometimes international levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.