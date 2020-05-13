The nation’s five military service academies have offered appointments to 20 Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) students. These soon-to-be graduates, representing nine high schools, received military appointments from the Air Force, Army, Navy, Coast Guard and Merchant Marine academies.
In addition to the prestige of attending the academies, the students earned more than $7.5 million in scholarship money.
Mill Creek High School students who received appointments are:
•Bryanne Buchanan-Cummings, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
•Joseph Palchevskiy, United States Military Academy at West Point (Army)
•Madison Park, United States Naval Academy
