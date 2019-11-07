The Mill Creek High School theatre was recently honored in the region One-Act Play competition.
Cast and crew members of Rabbit Hole were recently recognized for the "Best Play" in the Region 6-AAAAAAA One-Act Play competition.
Led by director Sarah Lindahl, Mill Creek defeated productions from Collins Hill, Discovery, Duluth, Mountain View, North Gwinnett and Peachtree Ridge.
Additional awards included: best actress, Elaine Whitbeck; all-star cast, Elena Rodriquez; and all-star techs, Abi Green and Kayla Hanken. Mill Creek also won the award for "Best Set."
They will compete at the GHSA State One-Act Play Championships on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Buford Community Theatre.
The troupe will offer an encore performance of "Rabbit Hole" on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. at Mill Creek High School, 4400 Braselton Hwy., Hoschton. Tickets are $5 at the door, or they can be purchased through the website at www.millcreektheatre.com.
