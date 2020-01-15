Mill Creek High School theatre cast and crew will present Anne of Green Gables on Thursday, Jan. 16, and Friday, Jan. 17. Shows are at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $7 online or $10 at the door (students and children get in for $7). Tickets can be purchased online at millcreektheatre.com.
