The Mill Creek Theatre will present "The Addams Family," a musical and comedy that "embraces the wackiness in every family."
Shows will be March 12-14 and 19-21 at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $12 online or $15 at the door. For tickets and more information, visit MillCreekTheatre.com.
"This show features an original story — but one that is every father’s nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family," organizers state.
"Here parents have never met him though. And if that wasn’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before – keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia.
"Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s 'normal' boyfriend and his parents."
There will be a Special Character Social before the performance on Saturday, March 21. It will begin at 5 p.m.
"Get your picture with a princess or a Jedi knight," organizers state, adding there also might be a superhero or villainess attending.
There will also be fruit punch, face painting and cupcake decorating.
The cost is $10 for the social or $17 for the social and the play.
Get tickets at MillCreekTheatre.com.
