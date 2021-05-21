Gwinnett County Public Schools recently released its list of valedictorians and salutatorians for the Class of 2021.
At Mill Creek High School, which had the largest graduating class in Gwinnett County with 852 graduates, Lauren Gomez is valedictorian and Phillip Kim is salutatorian.
Mill Creek's graduation is set May 26 at the Mill Creek Community Stadium at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.