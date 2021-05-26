James Millwood, of Hoschton, graduated from Georgia Southwestern State University during the spring 2021 Commencement Ceremonies held on Saturday, May 15, in the Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center. Millwood earned a master's degree in nursing.
