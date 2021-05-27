Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) student Beau Millwood of Hoschton was named the outstanding graduate in nursing at GSW's 2021 Student Recognition Ceremony on April 22 in the Storm Dome.
This award is given to the graduate student who has demonstrated overall clinical, academic and professional excellence.
