Nearly two years into implementation, west side Jackson County school leaders are reporting progress in a social-emotional learning program used across their campuses.
The program — called 7 Mindsets — seeks to instill life-skill lessons among students in addition to traditional school education. Educators interviewed said they’ve witnessed positive changes in student behavior, especially with an increased willingness to give to others.
“I love it because it does really give our kids an opportunity to learn how to live,” West Jackson Middle School principal Melissa Conway said.
The 7 Mindsets program operates around the following maxims : “Everything is Possible,” “Passion First,” “We are Connected,” “100% Accountable,” “Attitude of Gratitude,” “Live to Give” and “The Time is Now.”
A different lesson related to each mindset is introduced each week, discussions follow and each campus frames its week around that lesson.
Maysville Elementary became the first Jackson County school to use the 7 Mindsets framework before the district ultimately adopted it county-wide in 2020-21.
Introduced during the middle of a two-year pandemic, it has fit a need with student social-emotional concerns rising due to isolation, according to Conway.
“They’re really dealing with a lot of adult issues at pretty young ages,” Conway said. “So giving them even just a platform to talk about some of their experiences and how do they improve, how do they learn to have grit … It opens up conversations.”
Perhaps most specifically, school leaders have witnessed a more altruistic attitude from students, particularly with the “Live to Give” mindset.
Brad Hillman, a West Jackson Middle School (WJMS) physical education teacher and coordinator of the school’s behavior-improvement program, pointed out that WJMS students set a record this year for their donations to the annual Nickels for NICU program. Meanwhile, Conway said more WJMS students are volunteering for service projects. Some students are even generating their own charitable initiatives and putting them into action.
“I’ve had kids come to me and say, ‘Hey, we want to do a food drive,’ — completely student-driven,’” Conway said.
Hillman said 7 Mindsets provides a framework through which students can view these charitable efforts.
“I think those are the kind of things they can remember like, ‘Oh, that’s the example of what it means to ‘Live to Give’ versus just saying, ‘Cool, our school did a fundraiser,’” Hillman said.
At West Jackson Elementary School, principal Amity Hardegree is seeing similar behaviors emerge.
“Honestly, I feel like the mindsets have inspired our students to just want to kind of initiate a service project,” Hardegree said.
A couple months ago, a group of WJES students took note of a food drive where canned foods were collected and a sculpture was created out of those cans.
The group decided to create a similar canned food drive at WJES, publicizing it through the school’s announcements, collecting the canned foods and then creating the sculpture for the school’s atrium.
“I think it just opens those doors for our students to have more language to talk about that and then to see how they can impact others through it," Hardegree said of the Mindset program.
OTHER BENEFITS
West Jackson Middle School, where each hallway is named for one of the 7 Mindsets, has used the mindsets tenets in conjunction with its behavior-improvement program — known as PBIS (Positive Behavior Inventions and Supports) — particularly with goal setting. To that end, Hillman, the program coordinator, said students were told at the beginning of the year that the school expected zero discipline referrals in any month.
“Ninety-seven percent of our students have met that expectation,” Hillman said.
Another expectation: three or fewer unexcused absences. According to Hillman, 96% of students are meeting that threshold.
Conway explained how the 7 Mindsets philosophies have helped reduce discipline problems at the school.
“It gives us a way to connect with kids and to talk about those things,” she said. “So, when they do something or they’re frustrated in a class and maybe going to act out, we talk a little bit about, ‘Well, how do you overcome obstacles? … Let’s go back and think about what we learned about obstacles.’”
HAVING A DISCUSSION
Jackson County High School uses its advisement periods throughout the week to study that week’s mindset lesson and watch a related video which drives student discussions over that topic. The goal is to create dialogue. Teachers are mere facilitators of the conversation.
“The goal is to have kids talk about these particular ideas and share out a little bit and listen to each other, and the teachers, really, their role is to facilitate that discussion as much as possible,” Jackson County High School principal Jason Wester said.
Wester noted the lesson for that particular week was “overcoming self-limiting beliefs." He said 7 Mindsets prescribes to no particular philosophy or mindset; it’s related to no particular moral code, but something more universal.
“I think each of those seven, at least in my experience, the things that I've seen that we’ve been teaching, those things are things that I would want my kids to recognize and understand as well,” Wester said.
With the school district having adopted 7 Mindsets for elementary, middle and high school, west-side students will experience the same program from the day they enter school until they graduate. The lessons evolve from grade level to grave level.
Wester said it’s not uncommon for a life-skills program to be taught in each level of education, but often a different program is used from one step to the next.
But not with this.
“One thing that’s kind of nice about this as a district that we’ve adopted is the kids are going to be hearing the same mindsets and the same phrases and the same verbiage from K-12,” he said. “So hopefully that consistency will at least help things to be more recognizable for them.”
At WJES, Hardegree believes those messages are already being heard and put into action.
She recalled a recent situation where the school’s Mindset Hero of the Month student received a gift card as part of the recognition of that honor. Less than an hour later, that student had given away the gift card to a student she felt needed it more.
“And I was like ‘Oh, my goodness,’” Hardegree said. “’Mindsets in action here.’”
