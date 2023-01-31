Mississippi State University has announced 4,174 students who were named to the fall 2022 president's list. Students on the president's list achieved a 3.80 or better grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.
Locals named to the president's list include:
