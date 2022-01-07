Caroline Montini, of Braselton, has been named to the chancellor's list at Troy University for the fall semester/term 2 of the 2021-2022 academic year.
The chancellor's list honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0.
