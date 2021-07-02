Coastal Carolina University recognized nearly 1,200 students during its in-person spring 2021 commencement ceremonies, held Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8, in Brooks Stadium. Among the graduates was Ryver Morrow, a marketing major from Hoschton.
Latest Braselton News
- Morrow graduates from Coastal Carolina
- Hoschton DDA plans for farmers market, downtown revitalization
- Planners give initial nod for major WJ subdivision
- Braselton Cancer Center opens
- Authorities seek information on missing teen
- Downtown Wine Walk set Aug. 12, tickets on sale July 6
- Mercer announces local graduates
- Retired educators to meet July 8
Most Popular
Articles
- Planners give initial nod for major WJ subdivision
- Investigation results in arrest, multiple charges of sexual exploitation
- Hoschton DDA plans for farmers market, downtown revitalization
- Incidents reported to Braselton PD
- Local resident enjoying results of bariatric weight loss
- Buford woman wanted for insurance fraud
- Celebrate Fourth of July in Braselton
- Incidents reported in West Jackson
- Authorities seek information on missing teen
- Rotary Club of South Hall holds annual awards banquet
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.