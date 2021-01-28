Ryver Morrow, from Hoschton, was among 930 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the president's list for the fall 2020 semester. That's 10% of the student body with a 4.0 GPA for the fall semester.
Morrow is a marketing major.
