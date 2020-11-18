Nearly 400 Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) students earned the Georgia Seal of Biliteracy in 2020.
The seal recognizes high school graduates who have attained a high level of proficiency in speaking, reading and writing in one or more languages in addition to English. To earn the seal, students must have demonstrated bilingualism and biliteracy in both English (by achieving a minimum letter grade “B” average on all English Language Arts courses required for graduation) and high proficiency in an additional world language (measured by success on a state-approved assessment such as Advanced Placement or International Baccalaureate). More than 1,500 Seals of Biliteracy were awarded to Georgia students, and with a total of 392, GCPS earned more than any other school district in the state.
“We are very proud of our students and excited for them,” said Dr. Jon Valentine, GCPS’ director of World Languages and Dual Language Immersion. “This represents the most Seals of Biliteracy our students have ever received, and it is also the greatest number ever bestowed upon our school district by the Georgia Department of Education. That is an impressive accomplishment under normal circumstances, but when you consider the challenges students had to overcome because of the pandemic, it’s even more impressive. Our teachers deserve a lot of credit for the work they put in to ensure our students realize their potential.”
By earning the Georgia Seal of Biliteracy these GCPS students have earned a designation that can be highlighted on their resumes and job applications. The Georgia Seal of Biliteracy was established in 2016 to encourage students to study foreign languages; recognize and promote foreign language instruction in public schools; certify attainment of biliteracy; provide employers with a method to identify people with language and biliteracy skills; and provide universities with a method to recognize and give academic credit to applicants seeking admission.
