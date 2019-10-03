Mill Creek High School 12th grader, How'Ron Nesbitt has again been named to serve on state school superintendent Richard Woods' student advisory council. This is the second year Nesbitt was selected for this honor.
Nesbitt is among a group of 130 middle and high school students who will meet with Woods to discuss the impact of state policies in the classroom. Members of the Student Advisory Council also will discuss other issues related to education, serve as the state superintendent’s ambassadors to their respective schools and participate in service projects to benefit schools and students.
Council members were selected from a pool of nearly 1,000 students who applied to serve. Students were chosen based on the strength of their essay answers — which focused on their ideas for public education — as well as their community service experience. Selected students attend public schools around the state.
