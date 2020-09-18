Gwinnett County Public Schools plans upcoming virtual information sessions about the School of Arts at Central Gwinnett.
The sessions are for current 8th and 9th grade students with a passion for the arts. Sessions will be held Sept. 24, Sept. 26, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24.
The School of the Arts is set to open in August for rising 9th and 10th graders.
"SOTA will offer a unique “arts-centric” learning experience for Gwinnett County high school students, boasting the most fine arts courses in the district. Centrally located in Lawrenceville, this 'school within a school' is designed for students who want to take their art to the next level, working with industry professionals and partnering with semi-professional, professional and postsecondary arts organizations and programs for opportunities that students will not find anywhere else," district leaders said.
SOTA’s faculty will be made up of industry professionals. Both full-time educators and adjunct fine arts experts will lead seminars and other innovative instructional approaches to "help build performance, business, technology and communication skills needed for industry success."
The arts school will combine required academic coursework with expanded fine arts classes and arts-related internships and work experiences at a pre-professional and professional level. Features include an audition-required Conservatory Program as well as a Fellows Program with focused elective courses in the arts.
Housed in a new 31,000-square-foot facility, SOTA will have a black box theatre for flexible staging and small-audience performances; visual arts classrooms and computer art lab; expanded band, orchestra, chorus, music technology and recording studio facilities; dance studio space; specialized private lesson and studio space; and expanded performance, rehearsal and storage spaces.
Information Sessions
The virtual information sessions are open to students from all GCPS middle and high schools. Both the SOTA Conservatory Program and the SOTA Fellows Program will accept students on permissive transfer.
Sessions will be held:
• Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, 6:30 p.m.
• Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, 2:30 p.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, noon
• Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, noon
Pre-audition Workshops
Pre-audition workshops will prepare students for what to expect when they audition for the Conservatory. Participants can get feedback on their audition piece or portfolio and get answers to their questions. Workshops will be available in both a virtual and an in-person format, with in-person workshops to be held at Central Gwinnett on the following dates:
• Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, 8–10 a.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, 1–3 p.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, 8–10 a.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, 1–3 p.m.
Conservatory Auditions
In-person auditions — portfolio presentations for visual arts— are required for students interested in the Conservatory. Auditions for theatre will be held at Aurora Theatre and auditions/presentations for all other disciplines will be held at Central Gwinnett High School, scheduled between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on designated days. Participants will observe social distancing and masks are required.
• Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020
• Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020
Learn more about information sessions, register for a workshop, check out audition requirements, find a Conservatory application and more on the SOTA website at gcpsk12.org/SOTA. Central Gwinnett students and students from other GCPS schools may apply for the Conservatory Program (audition/portfolio required) and the Fellows Program (no admissions criteria). Transfer students must provide their own transportation.
