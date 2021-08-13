Gainesville, Ga. – Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) recently celebrated The Pathway to Med School 2021 graduates who plan to stay in state for medical school and practice primary care in Georgia.
The Pathway to Med School (PTMS) program is a four-week, residential program for undergraduate pre-medical students attending Georgia institutions and is one way the state is looking to address the shortage of primary care physicians in the state.
The Graduation Ceremony, hosted by Foothills Area Health Education Center (AHEC), took place Thursday, July 1, in the Walters Auditorium located at NGMC Gainesville campus. Graduates are:
•Alexis Foley, Georgia College & State University
•Victoria Glover, Mercer University
•Piper Harper, University of Georgia
•Aneesa Jones, University of North Georgia
•Josie Ryder, University of Georgia
•Landon Simmons, University of Georgia
•Cameron Vicknair, University of Georgia
•Joely Whiting, University of Georgia
“This year, we had a total of eight students graduate from the Pathway to Med School program,” said Missy Lochstampfor, Special Projects Coordinator for Foothills Area Health Education Center (AHEC). “Overall, the program has a 97% acceptance rate for college graduates that apply to medical school. I am so proud of all the hours these students have put into serving our community, and I look forward to watching them succeed in their careers.”
Since the program’s beginning in 2015, 56 students have graduated from the program. Currently in the state of Georgia, there are 11 counties without a family medicine physician, 37 counties without an internal medicine physician, 63 counties without a pediatrician physician and 75 counties without an OB/GYN physician. The Pathway to Med School program supports students interested in pursuing careers that will meet those needs.
The Pathway to Med School (PTMS) program consists of 180 scheduled program hours in clinical shadowing across northeast Georgia, community-based research and instructional sessions. For more information about the Foothills Area Health Education Center (AHEC) Pathway to Med School program, visit https://www.foothillsahec.org/ptms.
Pictured are (L-R) Josie Ryder, Joely Whiting, Victoria Glover, Aneesa Jones, Landon Simmons, Alexis Foley, Cameron Vicknair and Piper Harper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.