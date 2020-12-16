No spectators will be allowed at the Lanierland Basketball Tournament.
The decision comes after a meeting with Gainesville City Schools, Lakeview Academy and the Hall County School District amid a rise in the number of positive COVID cases in the community, and with so many schools facing the challenge of maintaining in-person instruction.
"Without question, this will be a disappointment for many, as the Lanierland Tournament is a long-held event that for years has brought our community together," leaders from the schools said. "However, leadership from Gainesville, Hall and Lakeview Academy, feel an obligation to protect the health and safety of the collective community."
All games will be held at Gainesville High School and will be live streamed. Additionally, holding the tournament in one location gives local radio the ability to broadcast all games.
Safety measures and protocols will be in place for all athletes, and an updated schedule of game times will be posted on the Lanierland website in the near future.
"Gainesville City Schools, Lakeview Academy and the Hall County School District appreciate the patience and understanding of all stakeholders during this difficult time," leaders said. "We are all excited to be able to host this annual community event in a safe manner under these challenging circumstances, and we wish all participants the best of luck!"
