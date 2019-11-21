William Norman of Jefferson, recently competed on the University of North Georgia Ranger Challenge teams that finished first and second at the Spartan Ranger Challenge. Both teams will compete at the Sandhurst International Military Skills Competition in April as UNG tries for a third straight ROTC title.
"It's a huge credit to the university and the caliber of training our Ranger Challenge team holds itself to," said Norman, a senior from Jefferson, pursuing a degree in business management.
UNG's "Black" team won the day land navigation, obstacle course, team development course, grenade assault course and 12-mile foot march competitions en route to a first-place finish overall. UNG's "Gold" team finished in second place to earn a spot at Sandhurst. It is the first time UNG will send two teams to Sandhurst.
Hosted by the 1st Brigade of U.S. Cadet Command, 19 teams from the nation's junior and senior military colleges competed in the Spartan Ranger Challenge Oct. 24-26 at Fort Knox, Ken.
The Sandhurst competition will be held at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point next spring. UNG has finished in the top four overall and as the top ROTC team each of the past two years, most recently taking third place in 2019.
Ranger Challenge is the varsity sport of Army ROTC, and teams compete against other colleges in events such as patrol, marksmanship, weapons assembly, one-rope bridge, grenade assault course, Army Combat Fitness Test, land navigation and road marches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.