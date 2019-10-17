The University of North Georgia's Boar's Head Brigade recently held the 2019 Distinguished Military Students review, conducted annually to honor senior ROTC cadets who have excelled academically and as leaders. William Norman, of Jefferson, was among those honored.
"We are extremely proud of the accomplishments of our cadets and especially our DMS-designated cadets," said Col. Joshua D. Wright, professor of military science. "We challenged the Corps to excel in their academics, physical fitness, and military and leadership training, and the Corps rose to the challenge."
To be selected, a cadet must be in the upper half of the academic class, the upper third of the ROTC class, and the upper third of UNG's order of merit list, established by the professor of military science. Additionally, cadets are chosen on the basis of interest and aptitude for military service and outstanding qualities of leadership and high moral character as demonstrated by participation and achievement in campus, civic and military activities.
The cadets and their families were honored Sept. 28 during the annual DMS Banquet. The DMS Review and Banquet were part of the fourth annual Boar's Head Brigade-Corps Alumni Weekend, which brought together current and former cadets.
