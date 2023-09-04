NGHS partnership

Northeast Georgia Health System staff pose for a photo with University of North Georgia staff after NGHS renewed its support of UNG Athletics for another five years. From left are Jessica Lord, ATC, Northeast Georgia Physicians Group athletic training manager; Rylee Shimmin, ATC, UNG athletic trainer; Chad Muxlow, MD, NGPG Orthopedic Surgery; Susan Smith, CMA; Adam Daum, ATC, UNG head athletic trainer; Cherie Goodie, CMA, Georgia Heart Institute; Chris Huckle, DO, NGPG Sports Medicine; Chris Dearwent, ATC, NGPG director of orthopedic surgery and sports medicine; Brett Meeks, MD, NGPG Orthopedic Surgery; Michael Benfield, PA-C, NGPG Orthopedic Surgery; Michael Martin, ATC, NGPG athletic trainer for UNG; Allison Turk, MD, NGPG Family Medicine.

ortheast Georgia Health System (NGHS) has renewed its support of University of North Georgia (UNG) Athletics for another five years. NGHS initially became the official healthcare partner of UNG Athletics in February 2020.

UNG Athletics Director Mary Rob Plunkett is excited to see the ways the partnership will continue to bolster UNG’s status as one of the top NCAA Division II athletic departments in the country.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.