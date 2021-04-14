Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) is planning for students’ return for the 2021-22 school year, including the first day of school for the district's newest students — kindergartners who will be in the graduating Class of 2034.
Parents and guardians of children who will be five years old on or before September 1 are encouraged to register their new kindergartner between April 6 and May 28 in this two-step process:
• Step 1 — Complete online registration on the GCPS website. GCPS opened online registration for new kindergarten students on Tuesday, April 6. (Find the online registration page at https://www.gcpsk12.org/Page/26139.)
• Step 2 — Between April 12 and May 28, schedule an appointment at their child’s new school to verify information, complete a kindergarten readiness profile, pick up materials to help their child prepare for school and learn about summer enrichment opportunities for their new kindergartner. (Find links to school websites at https://www.gcpsk12.org/Page/24887.) If parents are unsure which school their child will attend, they can find that information by entering their address on the GCPS’ school locator web page — www.gcpsk12.org/FindMySchool — to identify their attendance zone.
Parents and guardians should begin online registration now, even if their child’s health records are not up to date. Families should complete their child’s health screening and immunizations with the Health Department or physician before school starts on August 4.
"Completing online registration will help schools be ready to welcome our new kindergartners and ensure that registered children are eligible for summer enrichment activities," district leaders said.
Much of the registration process, including the uploading of documents needed for registration, will be completed online. Most document attachments (PDF, JPG, DOC, PNG, etc.) are compatible. The file size limit is 2 MB. The documents that families will need for registration include:
• An official document showing proof of birth date. Examples include an original birth certificate or birth registration, an official state or federal form with date of birth, or a passport. For a fee, parents can order a birth certificate for a child born in Georgia through the state’s ROVER service. (http://gta.georgia.gov/rover)
• Proof of residency in the attendance zone. The school requires proof of residency, which may be verified by presenting a current utility bill (excluding telephone bills) AND one of the following documents: a non-contingent sales contract, current lease/rental agreement, most recent income tax return, current paycheck stub, current residential property tax statement or bill, current warranty or quitclaim deed, current home purchase agreement or current homeowner’s insurance policy.
Documents presented for residency verification must include the same address as the accompanying utility bill. An exception: A deed without an address is acceptable if accompanied by two utility bills (excluding telephone bills) with same address in the attendance zone. A contingency contract is not acceptable. If the parent lives with a friend or family member and needs information about verifying residency, he or she can call the local school regarding a third-person affidavit of residency.
• Proof of authorized person to enroll (only required of non-birth parents). The following people are authorized to enroll students: parent (natural or adoptive), legal guardian, grandparent with a properly executed power of attorney for the care of a minor child, kinship caregiver with a properly executed Kinship Caregiver Affidavit, or foster parent appointed by a state agency.
• Photo ID. The person enrolling a student will need to present proper identification. This identification may include a driver’s license, a state identification card, a passport, or other official photo identification, such as an ID card obtained through an official government agency or consulate. During online registration, the photo ID uploaded in Step 1 should match the person who conducts Step 2 of the enrollment process.
• A Georgia certificate of immunization. By state law, a valid Georgia Certificate of Immunization (Department of Public Health Form #3231) or a notarized Affidavit of Religious Exemption (Department of Public Health Form #2208, available from the school) is required for enrollment. The certificate of immunization must be completed by the health department or your healthcare provider. A valid Form #3231 must be marked with either “Date of Expiration” or as “Complete for School Attendance.” (A certificate marked with a “Date of Expiration” expires on the date indicated. A current certificate must be submitted within 30 days of expiration.) A medical exemption, if applicable, should be noted on Form #3231 with a current date of expiration.
• Evidence of vision, hearing, dental and nutrition screening obtained in the past year. This information should be on a current Georgia Form #3300 (rev. 2013), available from the health department or a physician and dentist and dated within the last 12 months. Letters from appropriate healthcare professionals and out-of-state certificates are acceptable, if completed within the last 12 months and stapled to the state form.
• The child’s social security number. State law requires that schools ask for this number at the time of enrollment. However, students will be enrolled, even if the number is not provided.
Families can find more information and resources for preparing their child for kindergarten on the Kindergarten Registration page of the GCPS website. (Find the page at https://www.gcpsk12.org/Page/26080.)
