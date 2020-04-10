Gwinnett students have a new teaching and learning tool available to them — Tutor.com.
A partnership with the Gwinnett County Public Library (GCPL) provides online tutoring to students. Live tutoring support is available daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. In addition, students can receive “drop-off- support," at any time by uploading a document for tutor feedback that will be reviewed and returned at a later time.
In order to access the online tutoring service, students will need a library account. To gain access:
•Students can use their GCPL library card number to sign in to Tutor.com.
•Students who have taken part in the Branch Out program (an existing partnership between GCPS and GCPL) can log in using their student ID as their barcode/username and their birthdate (MMDD) as the password. (Example: If your birthdate is February 14, your password is 0214.)
•If a student does not have an account with the Gwinnett County Public Library, they can go to the GCPS website’s COVID-19 page to find information on how to request one.
Once a student has a GCPL account, they can get started by going to www.gwinnettpl.org. Click on Tutor.com. Then click on the “Access Tutor.com” button. The student will then create or sign in to their free Tutor.com account. Click on “Get a Tutor Now” to connect and begin getting help. Students can receive one-on-one tutoring in any math, science, social studies and English subject. Tutor.com covers 40 subjects including Advanced Placement courses. In addition, support is available in Spanish and by phone once a user has logged in.
“The Gwinnett County Public Library is pleased to partner with Gwinnett County Public Schools to offer this amazing resource for parents, teachers and students," said Charles Pace, executive director of the Gwinnett County Public Library. "We hope to see it used heavily for homework help assistance as well as for other educational purposes. Tutor.com will help students with their digital learning and provide curriculum support for GCPS. We are excited to see how it is used."
CEO/Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks echoes that sentiment.
“In these times when a student is missing that face-to-face interaction with his or her teacher, we are excited to have this additional resource for our students," said Wilbanks. "The Gwinnett County Public Library and the school district has partnered on many initiatives in the past and this is just another example of two organizations coming together to help our students and our community.”
