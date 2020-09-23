Six Gwinnett County public schools have earned Bosch STEM grants that will provide educational resources for teachers and increase student access to hands-on STEM and environmental sustainability programming.
Osborne Middle School and Mill Creek High School were among the GCPS recipients.
Schools were selected as grant recipients based on their "commitment to and excellence in STEM education." The schools will use the grants to fund STEM-related projects at their respective locations.
MCHS received $8,000 for its program, EPIC-STEM experiential learning.
"Funding will support rocket kits, EVO kits, VEX Mechatronics kits, Arduino Uno Starter kits, KNEX renewable energy set, water and soil testing kits and teacher instruction," GCPS leaders said in a news release.
Osborne Middle also received an $8,000 grant, which will be used for its program, STEAM Realized with MakerSpace.
"Funds will purchase Hand2mind makerspace carts and MooreCo dry erase desks," the district said in a news release.
