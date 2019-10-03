Two local teachers are among the semi-finalists for Gwinnett County Public Schools Teacher of the Year. Local semi-finalists are:
•Kelly Sloan, of Osborne Middle School, social studies teacher (grade 8)
•Elizabeth Summerlin, of Mill Creek High School, AP U.S. history teacher (grade 11)
GCPS announced the names of the 25 semifinalists to be considered for the system’s top honor last week. The group of 15 elementary, five middle and five high school teachers was selected from the initial list of 139 local school Teachers of the Year who were nominated by their colleagues at their local schools.
The 2019-20 Gwinnett County Teacher of the Year will be announced in November at the annual Teacher of the Year banquet. It will be held Thursday, Nov. 14, at 6:30 p.m., at the Infinite Energy Forum.
