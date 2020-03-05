The Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter recently announced the 2020-21 Georgia National Jr. Livestock Ambassador Team.
Savannah Page was among those named to the ambassador team.
This team will represent the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, serving a one-year term showcasing the livestock and equine industry. Each member of this team exhibits a specie of animal on the fairgrounds and will continue in their SAE project as they "advocate for an industry they believe in."
The 10 ambassadors selected were asked to submit an application and video and participate in an interview process. During their year of service, participants will be involved in multiple livestock, equine and commercial events, on-site as well as throughout the state.
The ambassadors team consists of Mason Wall, Savannah Page, Margaret Winn Carnes, Darby Masters, Jordan Pritchett, Anniston Hall, Jonathan Smith, Maddie Dean, Eliza Jane Glover and Ethan Hyers.
This year’s ambassador team was presented at the 2020 Georgia National Rodeo, Saturday, Feb. 22, during intermission.
"The Georgia National Fairgrounds believes in promoting the agricultural achievements of Georgia’s young people throughout the State and it is through the agricultural community that we are able to do just that," said Keaton G. Walker, chief marketing and business development officer for the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter.
The livestock ambassador team will have the opportunity to not only showcase the livestock industry but will also have the chance to learn from some of the best in their respected fields.
"It is the fairgrounds goal to provide them the chance to broaden their understanding of the vast industry that provides them this chance to exhibit their livestock project while making goals to further their education when moving into the workforce," Walker said.
The Livestock Ambassadors will also serve in leadership roles in their communities to inform the public of the Jr. Livestock Program, FFA and 4-H organizations and the benefits of being involved.
“It is our desire for each student to walk away with a sense of pride in their state, an understanding that what they are doing today directly affects the outcome of tomorrow and providing them with a chance to reach those who do not understand their love and passion for the livestock and equine industry,” Walker said.
Each ambassador will play an integral part of all major shows at the Georgia National Fairgrounds this year.
