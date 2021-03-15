Carson Page, of Jefferson, exhibited his hogs at the 2021 National Junior Swine Association Southeast Regional in Perry on January 20-23.
This is the largest regional show held by the NJSA with more than 700 exhibitors competing from more than 25 states with over 2,000 hogs. Exhibitors can compete up to 21 years of age.
Page first competed in the novice showmanship contest with more than 75 participants, bringing home the champion title. He later exhibited his Hampshire barrow that won his class.
In addition to showing livestock, the show offered an educational opportunity for the exhibitors where they competed in a Skill-A-Thon contest testing the exhibitors’ knowledge of the swine industry. Page brought home third place honors in the novice division. The highlight of the event for Page was being named the novice sweepstake champion, which is the highest ranking novice exhibitor combining points in showmanship, class and the Skill-A-Thon. This was a goal Page had been working towards and won a belt buckle.
Page is a member of the Jackson County 4-H Club. He is the son of Phil and Christy Page.
