When Jackson County High School teacher Ashley Ware was offered one dance class last year, she gladly took it with a belief that this was only the beginning.
She was right — perhaps more so than even she’d anticipated.
The Jackson County High School (JCHS) dance program has grown six-fold since its inception last year with 125 students signed up to dance in 2022-23. The troupe will also move into its own studio space this school year.
“I was like, ‘We’re going to have a full program. I’m just telling you it’s going to happen,’” Ware said. “Did I know it was going to happen in year? Not necessarily.”
Ware isn’t certain of the exact reason behind the growth of the program, but feels the fun surrounding dance has helped make it a hit.
“The other kids have gotten so excited about it so now they’re like ‘This is what you need to do, too.’” Ware said. “And I think that energy is just what has spurred it on.”
She also notes that a school dance program outside of a suburban area is a rare find.
“I think it’s just an exciting class that isn’t necessarily — it’s offered in a lot of Gwinnett schools — but it’s not necessarily something that you see in rural high schools,” Ware said.
JCHS dance program students spend Monday and Wednesday on ballet and Tuesdays and Thursdays days on jazz dance. Then there are “Fun Fridays” that offer anything from yoga to Broadway dancing. While Ware said jazz dance tends to be more popular among the students than ballet, she notes how one style complements the other.
“You’re a better jazz dancer when you’re a stronger ballet dance,” Ware said.
Ware brings a wealth of dance knowledge to JCHS’s budding program. She danced throughout her youth on into high school and college. Ware also studied musical theater in college. She moved on to teaching classes at studios and eventually started a dance program at East Jackson, which evolved out of an effort to help both the band’s color guard and the drama club improve their moves.
When Ware debuted the JCHS program last year at the school’s new campus, it didn’t have its own space. But that changed this year given the demand for dance. The school is currently at work on a studio within the auxiliary gym that will give JCHS dance students 1,500 square feet of floor space along with ballet bars, mirrors and a sound system.
“It’s going to be great,” Ware said.
As for the Year 2 schedule, the JCHS dance program’s lineup will include a fall cabaret, a winter showcase, a March performance — similar to the fall cabaret — and then a final May show. Included is a possible November “Dancing with the Teachers” event, akin to ABC TV show, “Dancing with the Stars.”
“We’re going to have a wide variety and there’s going to be some group numbers, but there will also be several solos and there will be some trio work as well,” Ware said of this year’s performances. “It should be a very good variety of talent.”
Ware added that a National Honor Society for dance is also in the works at JCHS.
Entering into Year 2, Ware praised the school’s administration for supporting the dance program at JCHS.
“They are just so great with, ‘If it’s right for the kids, we’re going to find a way to make it happen,’” she said.
