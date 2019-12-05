Peach State Federal Credit Union is accepting applications for its 2020 scholarship program.
The credit union will award $154,700 in scholarships and educational grants to seniors in high school and professionals seeking career advancement. The program was established to honor Peach State’s founders, past and present board members and employees, as well as the lifetime achievements of several notable school system and community leaders.
Scholarship winners will be announced in the spring of 2020 and will be invited to attend a reception in their honor. The following is a list of all available scholarships:
- Ten $2,000 Legacy Student Scholarships.
- Sixteen $2,000 school system and community honoree student scholarships.
- Twenty-six $2,000 Career Advancement Scholarships.
Peach State also supports a number of educational organizations with a combined total of more than $50,700 in scholarships and educational grants.
“We are committed to supporting educators and school systems throughout our service area, so scholarship time is an important time at Peach State,” remarked Marshall Boutwell, Peach State’s President/CEO. “We were founded by Gwinnett County educators in 1961 and we honor that foundation by providing opportunities for the educators and leaders of the future.”
Applications and eligibility criteria are available on the credit union’s website at www.peachstatefcu.org.
