The Jackson County marching band left little in question in terms of dominance during its competition season.
The marching Panthers wrapped up their schedule with a grand championship at the Jaguar Classic on Oct. 9, marking their third victory in three events this school year. Jackson County also won a regional title at the Bands of America competition and a grand championship at a competition at Grovetown.
“The Jackson County high school band has a long-standing tradition of excellence,” Jackson County band director William Kilgore said. “We are excited to be named grand champions twice this year and regional Champions at Bands of America as well.”
There were plenty of superlatives to go around at the Jaguar Classic.
The Panthers earned Class 4A first-place finishes for band, guard, drums and drum major and overall first-place finishes overall for percussion, guard and band. Jackson County ranked third overall for drum major. The Panthers also earned superior ratings for band, guard, drums and drum major.
But Kilgore said that success is “just the byproduct of a group of hard-working, talented and dedicated people with a common goal.”
“As their ‘coach,’ I would be just as proud of a second place or third place as long as I feel we had given our very best,” he said. “The real success is measured in the ability of music and the band program to transform lives.
My favorite moment of the season so far was when I was talking to a former Jackson County high school bandsman who had graduated in the late 90s. This gentleman sought me out at an away football game. He said ‘the success I have had in the military and the success I have had in life and the success I’ve had with my family I can directly correlate with my training and instruction in the Jackson County band program.’ What a high compliment!”
Kilgore noted that the success the band enjoyed is a reflection of his staff, pointing to Matt Tinnel, assistant band director; and Beth Pitman, color guard instructor.
“We have an amazing support system from our awesome band parents to our county/school administration teams to our community that loves and supports our band,” Kilgore said.
