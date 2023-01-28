Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) has announced that Giai Phan, a member of the class of 2025 majoring in mechanical engineering (bachelor of science), was named to the university's dean's list for academic excellence for the fall 2022 semester.
A total of 2,069 undergraduate students achieved the criteria required for WPI's fall 2022 dean's list. The criteria for the WPI dean's list differs from that of most other universities as WPI does not compute a grade point average (GPA). Instead, WPI defines the dean's list by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.