Piedmont University recently announced that 250 students were named dean's scholars for the spring 2021 semester. Students named as a dean's scholar finished the semester with a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Recipients include:
- Zackary Evans of Braselton.
- Kyle Graves of Jefferson.
- Cooper Kework of Jefferson.
- Justin McClure of Pendergrass.
- Emily Oldham of Jefferson.
- Sean VanMeter of Jefferson.
- Georgia Weinhart of Hoschton.
- Jenna Wendel of Braselton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.