Piedmont University recently announced students named to the dean's list for the spring 2021 semester. Dean's list honorees achieve a 3.50-3.99 GPA.
Local recipients were:
- Brianna Crumley of Jefferson.
- Madison Gott of Hoschton.
- Rebecca Helms of Jefferson.
- Jaycie Ponce of Hoschton.
- Tanya Schwab of Braselton.
- Summer Shymanski of Jefferson.
- Morgan Wiley of Hoschton.
- Laura Zwemke of Hoschton.
