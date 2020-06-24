Julia Pjevach was named to the dean's list at Miami University for the 2019-20 spring semester.
Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20-percent of undergraduate students within their division for second semester 2019-2020 have been named to the dean's list recognizing academic performance.
Pjevach, from Braselton, is majoring in political science, strategic communication.
