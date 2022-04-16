The Gwinnett County Board of Education appointed principals for North Gwinnett Middle School and Twin Rivers Middle School on April 14, according to a press release. These appointments will be effective June 1.
Sheri Gilbert will be the next principal of North Gwinnett Middle School. Gilbert currently serves as an assistant principal at Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology. She will fill the vacancy created upon Principal Wanda Law’s retirement at the end of the school year.
Betsy Kelly, an assistant principal at Dacula High School, will lead Twin Rivers Middle School as its new principal. She will fill the position currently held by Principal Linda Boyd who is retiring at the end of the school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.