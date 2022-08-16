Thousands of FFA members from throughout the country converged on Washington, D.C., this summer to evaluate their personal skills and interests, develop leadership talent and create service plans that will make a difference in their communities.
More than 2,000 students were registered for the 2022 Washington Leadership Conference, the second-largest student experience that the National FFA Organization hosts each year. Shelby Pruett from the Jackson-Empower FFA chapter participated in week 2 of the conference.
FFA members attended the conference during one of seven weeks through July 29. They spent the week under the guidance of professionals, counselors and FFA staff. In workshops, seminars and small groups, members focused on identifying and developing their personal strengths and goals while undergoing comprehensive leadership training that will help them guide their local FFA chapters. The capstone of the event was supplying food and resources to hungry families through a service project.
FFA members experienced the history of the nation's capital and toured landmarks including the Washington Monument, War Memorial, the National Mall, Arlington National Cemetery, and the U.S. Capitol, among others. Members had the opportunity to participate in congressional visits during the week. Additionally, Georgia FFA members took a trip to George Washington’s Mount Vernon, sponsored by the Bagwell Family Foundation.
This year, every student that attended the conference on behalf of Georgia FFA was on a scholarship, awarding them over $1,000 in resources from sponsors.
