Pruett at capitol

More than 2,000 students were registered for the 2022 Washington Leadership Conference, the second-largest student experience that the National FFA Organization hosts each year. Shelby Pruett from the Jackson-Empower FFA chapter participated in week 2 of the conference.

Thousands of FFA members from throughout the country converged on Washington, D.C., this summer to evaluate their personal skills and interests, develop leadership talent and create service plans that will make a difference in their communities.

