The Margaret D. Ward 2022 community service scholarship was awarded to Adriana Rafanelli, a graduate of Jackson County High School.
The scholarship was created in honor of Margaret Ward, who was a well-known Jackson County community member. Ward served the Jackson County School System for over 30 years and also served many local organizations.
"Taking on many roles to improve the lives of others she was an inspiration to those who were fortunate enough to know and work with her," organizers said. "She poured this love into the City of Nicholson, the Jackson County Board of Education, her church and local scouting organizations. Ward found success in many other selfless endeavors. Her passion and commitment yielded not just admiration but a remarkably stronger community. As she was celebrated for her deep sense of responsibility and altruism in her love of God, family, education, community, country, and the world; a true servant’s spirit, she leaves behind a legacy that will encourage others to carry on her work."
As part of the scholarship application process, Rafanelli was required to identify her personal growth in regard to citizenship and community service. Her responses included:
"I can easily define the moment I realized the importance of citizenship and what it embodies. I was fortunate to serve as House Page through the Georgia Senate Page program. Observing the inner workings of legislature in action was life changing. I played a minute part in assisting the legislators as they worked to pass bills that help Georgians. In today’s political climate we hear too many complain or mock our leaders. It is my belief that we must engage ourselves in understanding the bills and laws within our state and our local jurisdictions. Citizenship to me, means acting on our freedoms to educate ourselves and vote. With that said, I realize that our freedoms were fought for and secured by those who serve America. I have a deep appreciation for our military and our veterans. For many years I have organized events for my friends to write letters to our military during the holidays and also made blankets for our troops. It is a little part of a big thank you to the men and women who sacrifice so much for me.
"I have embraced school led organizations that promote community service. I garnered the most instruction on how to set up and organize community service projects by participating in Future Business Leaders of America (three years). Every month we initiated service events that took place within our school and county. I served as school president and was elected as vice president for the entire State of Georgia. This opportunity allowed me to work with business leaders across the state in which we set up service projects which had a greater and far-reaching impact. I was proud to represent my school and the state as vice president. Other school ventures I have been involved in include the Chick-fil-A Leader Academy (two years), Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (three years, currently serving as vice president).
"I have been deeply involved in a myriad of community service efforts. All of these efforts resulted in me earning eleven gold medals from the President’s Volunteer Service Awards program which President Bush created in 2003 and has continued under each administration. Each gold medal represents 300 hours of community service hours."
