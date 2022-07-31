Adriana K. Rafanelli, a graduate of Jackson County High School, has been selected as the recipient of the 2022 United States Deputy Sheriff’s Association scholarship.
The scholarship is an honor given to only one child of a law enforcement officer nationwide. Rafanelli's father is a Gwinnett County Police Major and is currently the Central Precinct Commander (Satellite Blvd. Precinct).
