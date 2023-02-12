Rafus

Rafus 

Jadin Skye Rafus of Buford has accepted a lifetime membership into The National Society of Collegiate Scholars (NSCS), a certified honor society for first- and second-year college students with a minimum of a 3.0 grade point average.

NSCS is an honors organization that invites less than 10 percent of all eligible students nationwide annually to join its ranks. An interdisciplinary academic honor society, NSCS comprises scholars from two-year, four-year and online institutions.

