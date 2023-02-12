Jadin Skye Rafus of Buford has accepted a lifetime membership into The National Society of Collegiate Scholars (NSCS), a certified honor society for first- and second-year college students with a minimum of a 3.0 grade point average.
NSCS is an honors organization that invites less than 10 percent of all eligible students nationwide annually to join its ranks. An interdisciplinary academic honor society, NSCS comprises scholars from two-year, four-year and online institutions.
“NSCS is more than just a symbol of academic achievement; it is a distinction of honor,” said Steve Loflin, NSCS Founder. “Our scholars are some of the best of the best who have shown an unwavering commitment to academic excellence early in their collegiate journey. These dynamic individuals embody the NSCS pillars of scholarship, leadership, and service, and many go on to become active contributors within their respective fields.”
With a portfolio of benefits that include access to over $500,000 in scholarships, chapter funds and awards annually, professional development resources, exclusive tailored content and leadership and service experiences, NSCS is poised to support member growth and development throughout their academic and collegiate journey.
“NSCS members’ deep commitment to service, integrity and scholarship positively impact their campuses and local communities every day,” said Loflin.
Notable NSCS honorary members include former president Jimmy Carter, U.S. Ambassador Dr. Robin Renee Sanders, the late Senator John McCain and former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Donna Shalala.
“We welcome Jadin Skye Rafus to our community of like-minded, high-achieving nationwide scholars,” Loflin said.
