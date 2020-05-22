Joseph Randolph, of Jefferson, earned a bachelor of science degree in sports management from The Citadel. Randolph graduated during the South Carolina Corps of Cadets virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 9.
Latest Braselton News
- Braselton area students named Georgia Scholars
- HCSO to observe Memorial Day on Monday
- Randolph graduates from The Citadel
- Locals named to dean's list at Bob Jones University
- Intoxicated man strikes another with beer bottle
- Crawford graduates from Berry College
- What will next school year look like?
- Braselton comp plan ready for review
Most Popular
Articles
- Braselton 'safest city' in Georgia
- Jackson County schools awarded Wi-Fi devices
- NGHS receives supply of remdesivir
- Early voting gets under way in Jefferson
- Intoxicated man strikes another with beer bottle
- Mill Creek student named National Merit Scholar
- Numbers declining in Hall, leaders still urge precaution
- Jackson rec facilities reopened
- Sorrow named VP of communication at Jackson EMC
- Pantless man with COVID-19 symptoms charged for marijuana
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.