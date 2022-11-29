Each year, a few GCPS schools, programs, and a local charter school conduct activities during the winter to register students for the upcoming school year. That process has begun for one school, with additional events planned through February for the other schools and programs.
• Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology (GSMST): GSMST registration for next school year opened Nov. 1 and runs through Jan. 20 at 4 p.m. Information sessions for rising ninth graders and their families are set for Nov. 15, Dec. 1, and Jan. 10 at 7 p.m., at the school. The registration lottery will be held on Feb. 7. Students who accept an offered enrollment spot are required to attend the Summer STEM Experience scheduled June 12-15.
• New Life Academy of Excellence: Open enrollment for new students is set for Dec. 5 through Jan. 31. The school will conduct an in-person tour on Jan. 4 at 9 a.m., or families can request a tour. A public lottery for available spots will be scheduled in February, if needed.
• Grayson HS Technical Education Program: Online registration opens Jan. 10 and closes Feb. 9, with the winter open house set for Feb. 7. Once registration begins, GCPS students may apply via the student portal. Transportation will be provided from all high schools for students participating in morning sessions. Local school counselors can help students determine if the Grayson program is a good fit. Grayson Technical staff will tour the county over the next few weeks to meet with students and answer their questions about programs. Check out FAQs and learn more about Grayson’s current programs online. Grayson Technical students can earn both CTE elective credits and embedded academic course credits. Some programs offer both high school and college credit through dual enrollment with Gwinnett Technical College. Click here to take a video tour of the facility and its programs.
• Maxwell High School of Technology: Registration for the 2023-24 school year begins online on Jan. 10, with an open house set for Feb. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. Once registration begins, GCPS students may apply via the Student Portal. The application site will close at the end of February. Programs that have more applications than spots available will be entered into a lottery program to be held March 1. Registration will re-open for those programs with available space. Maxwell staff will visit all GCPS high schools during January and February to share information and answer questions about the 17 career-based programs available at the school. Students currently in grades 9-11 who attend one of the district’s seven College and Career Readiness Academy high schools may register if they have earned a minimum of four high school credits at the time of registration. Registration is open to rising juniors and seniors at non-academy schools who have earned eight or more credits at the time they register. Online, learn more about how Maxwell students can earn both CTE elective credits and embedded academic course credits. Through dual enrollment opportunities at Gwinnett Technical College, students can earn both high school and college credit for some programs. Transportation is provided to and from most GCPS high schools, with the exception of Gwinnett Online Campus and Phoenix HS.
• Gwinnett Online Campus (GOC): Registration for GOC opens in February. Those interested are asked to watch for registration information after winter break.
