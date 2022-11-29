Gwinnett schools

Each year, a few GCPS schools, programs, and a local charter school conduct activities during the winter to register students for the upcoming school year. That process has begun for one school, with additional events planned through February for the other schools and programs.

• Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology (GSMST): GSMST registration for next school year opened Nov. 1 and runs through Jan. 20 at 4 p.m. Information sessions for rising ninth graders and their families are set for Nov. 15, Dec. 1, and Jan. 10 at 7 p.m., at the school. The registration lottery will be held on Feb. 7. Students who accept an offered enrollment spot are required to attend the Summer STEM Experience scheduled June 12-15.

