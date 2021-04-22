Rising kindergarten students at Ivy Creek Elementary School can participate in the Gwinnett County Public Schools dual language immersion program.
The program offers Spanish instruction at Ivy Creek Elementary School in Buford.
DLI registration for new kindergartners starting school in 2021–22 closes on May 13 at 3 p.m. Interested families should complete the DLI registration on the participating school’s website at https://www.gcpsk12.org/domain/3127.
The schools may consider transfers if available slots are not filled by students in the school zone and families provide transportation. In addition to completing DLI registration paperwork, families should complete registration for kindergarten in a two-step process — online registration on the district website and a registration appointment at their child’s assigned elementary school.
In the DLI elementary school program, students spend half of the school day learning in English and the other half learning content areas in the target language. The program launches with kindergarten students, then builds by one grade level every year. The 2021-22 school year marks the eighth year for GCPS’ DLI program, with the district’s first DLI students participating in the DLI middle school program.
If you are unable to attend a DLI information session with a local school, watch a virtual information session on the website on the GCPS website (www.gcpsk12.org) or contact GCPS’ Office of Foreign Language at 678-301-7308.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.