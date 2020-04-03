Rep. Doug Collins recently announced that his office will begin accepting virtual submissions for the 2020 Congressional Art Competition.
"Each year, I am truly humbled by the tremendous talent in the Ninth Congressional District and impressed by the artwork these students produce," said Rep. Collins. "I want to encourage all interested students to participate in this competition."
All students grades 9-12 who reside in the 9th Congressional District of Georgia are invited to participate in this competition.
To comply with current social distancing guidelines due to COVID-19, Rep. Collin's office asks that all participants submit their artwork virtually. Artwork must be submitted via email to Tena Riley by April 21, at 5 p.m. The winner's artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.
For more information, competition rules and submission details, contact Tena Riley at 770-297-3388 or Tena.Riley@mail.house.gov.
