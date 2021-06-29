Julia Richards, of Braselton, earned the Kathryn C. Buckner/PriceWaterhouseCoopers Scholarship in Accountancy from the Robinson College of Business.
Annually, in honor of Dr. Kathryn C. Buckner, two outstanding students receive scholarships based on accounting achievements and application to or enrollment in the Master of Professional Accountancy or Master of Taxation programs at Georgia State University.
