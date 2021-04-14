Gwinnett County Schools leaders recently announced that before the start of the 2021-22 school year, all students entering or transferring into 11th grade are required to provide proof that they received a meningococcal booster vaccine (MCV4) on or after their 16th birthday. This is now a state-required vaccination.
MCV4 vaccines must be documented on Georgia Form 3231 Certificate of Immunization. Rising juniors who are not 16 years old should wait to get the vaccine until their 16th birthday. This booster vaccine is in addition to the MCV4 vaccine that is required for students prior to beginning 7th grade.
Meningococcal disease — more commonly known as meningitis — is a serious bacterial illness that affects the brain and the spinal cord. Meningitis can cause shock, coma and death within hours of the first symptoms. Georgia law requires students to be vaccinated against this disease unless they have a documented exemption.
Students can get vaccinations and certificates of immunization from their private physician or at one of the local health department offices — located in Buford, Lawrenceville and Norcross. Check for health department locations and hours of operations online. Students who meet eligibility requirements may receive vaccines at no charge through the Vaccines for Children program, but must pay an administration fee. Families that are unable to pay for the administration fee can request financial assistance.
