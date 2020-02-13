Ryan Romano, son of Mark and Pam Romano of Braselton, received the CALI Excellence for the Future Award in all of his classes for the fall semester.
“The CALI Excellence for the Future Award is given to the highest scoring student in each law school class at many law schools.” Ryan Romano, a second year law student at the University of South Carolina, is ranked second in his class of 208. He is on Law Review, and is the vice president of USC’s Federalist Society.
