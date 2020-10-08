The Rotary Club of Jefferson recently announced its Students of the Month for October.
They included Ella Arnold, Jackson County Comprehensive High School; Livi Blackstock, Jefferson High School; Samuel Hall, Commerce High School; and Jake Johnson, East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
Read more about the Students of the Month:
ELLA ARNOLD
Jackson County Comprehensive High School
Ella Arnold is the recipient for Jackson County Comprehensive High School.
Arnold is currently enrolled in allied health and medicine, AP economics/government, honors physics, AP calculus, work-based learning as a teacher's aide for Mrs. Hall, fundamentals of exercise physiology and prowl.
Her sports/activities include being a manager for the football team, National Honor Society, Beta Club and National Spanish Honor Society.
Arnold's honors and awards include the University of Georgia's Certificate of Merit, academic letter, varsity football letter, JCAT team highest honors award (3), top 10% (2) and the student leadership award.
After graduating, she hopes to attend the University of Georgia and has already sent in her early-action application.
Her dream career is to become an obstetrician/gynecologist after completing college.
Her parents are Brian and Amber Arnold.
She chose Emily Hall as her most influential teacher.
LIVI BLACKSTOCK
Jefferson High School
Livi Blackstock is the recipient for Jefferson High School.
Blackstock is currently enrolled in work-based learning, weight training, sports medicine and pre-calculus.
Her activities include Total Person Program and Beta Club. She is also an attendee and employee of The Jefferson Church.
Her sports include basketball and softball.
Blackstock's honors and awards include being named to the homecoming court, the recipient of four 3D awards, captain of the basketball team, region player of the year and first team All-State in basketball and second team All-State in softball.
After graduating, she plans to continue her education and basketball career at the University of North Georgia and major in education.
She plans to become a math teacher and a coach.
She chose Coach Brown as her most influential teacher.
Blackstock is the daughter of Margie and John Blackstock.
SAMUEL HALL
Commerce High School
Samuel Hall is the recipient for Commerce High School.
Hall is currently enrolled in weight training, AMDM, economics and band.
His activities include marching band.
His honors/awards include being named Mr. CHS.
After graduating, Hall plans to attend trade school.
His parents are Dereck and Ashley Hall.
He chose Mrs. Dixon as his most influential teacher.
JAKE JOHNSON
East Jackson Comprehensive High School
Jake Johnson is the recipient for East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
His activities/community service include Beta Club and Jackson County Student Leadership Team.
He's involved in football, along with track and field.
His honors/awards include the AP human geography award, academic letter, AP U.S. history award, University of Georgia's Certificate of Merit and Governor's Honors in history.
Johnson's community service work includes iServe, nursing home visits, Hoods Mill Rd. trash cleanup, Relay for Life, Special Olympics and more.
After graduating, he plans to attend the University of Georgia to pursue sports medicine and nutrition/dietetics.
His parents are Amy Johnson-Scofield and Mike Scofield.
He chose Mrs. Johnson-Scofield as his most influential teacher.
